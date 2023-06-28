2023/06/28 balance change

C Cards：
Rumia、Kisume，Lily White HP+1；
B Cards：
Kyouko HP 66-64
Nitori Cost 17-18
Cirno Range Spell Green point cost 5-3
Toziko HP 30-32
Tewi Cost 22-21，
Ichirin Cost 23-21，HP 85-82
A Cards：
Youmu：
Clone duration +2
Aya：
Gale blade count 6-7
Lan：
Chen’s dash range increased from 4--5，maximum range increased by 2
Doremy ：
Cost 38--36
Wake up spell range 18--19
Firewall：
Speed Reduction 20%--40%
Rin
Weight, wait weight? 3--10
Corpse’s attack reduced from 60%--50%，Now receives 100% extra damage
（1st Spell is still unchanged）
Corpse picking range 3--3.5
2nd Spell trigger range 4--5
Damage reduction changed to a flat 6 in increase in movement speed
Reimu：HP 90--92
Kokoro：Firework Heals 28--30
Prismriver Spinning heal ：6--8
S Cards：
Yugi：
HP 165--170
Stomp Cooldown 5.5--5，Damage 20--22
Byakuren：
Shield：105--110
Flandre ：
Attack 25--27
Eirin ：
Crowd med spray cooldown 4.2--4.4
Yamaxanadu：
Mirror damage ：72%--80%
Mirror’s HP lost per tic/sec：23%--18%
Preaching no longer causes any damage
Kanako：
Heaven Water Green point cost：4--6
Heaven Water casting animation ：1s--1.5s
Increase cost, while reduce the downright DPS-ness
Yuyuko：
Cost 75--72
PC：
Tenshi：
Q skill cost 14--15
E skill casting animation 1.5--1.2
R skill can now hold 2 charges, reduce cost from 40 to 28
R skill duration 5/8--3.5/7;
Yuyuko：
E skill cost55--50
Remilia ：
E Skill damage ：4/5/7/8 -- 4/6/8/10
E Skill cost ：11--9
R Skill direct damage 4/6 -- 5/7.5
R Skill damage reduction ：52%--64%
R Skill cost：40--60
Yakumo ：
Q skill cost 21--23
Yuuka：
Q skill cost reduced by 1
Cirno：
R skill cooldown reduced from 70--59
