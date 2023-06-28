2023/06/28 balance change

Share · View all patches · Build 11580921 · Last edited 28 June 2023 – 18:06:10 UTC by Wendy

C Cards：

Rumia、Kisume，Lily White HP+1；

B Cards：

Kyouko HP 66-64

Nitori Cost 17-18

Cirno Range Spell Green point cost 5-3

Toziko HP 30-32

Tewi Cost 22-21，

Ichirin Cost 23-21，HP 85-82

A Cards：

Youmu：

Clone duration +2

Aya：

Gale blade count 6-7

Lan：

Chen’s dash range increased from 4--5，maximum range increased by 2

Doremy ：

Cost 38--36

Wake up spell range 18--19

Firewall：

Speed Reduction 20%--40%

Rin

Weight, wait weight? 3--10

Corpse’s attack reduced from 60%--50%，Now receives 100% extra damage

（1st Spell is still unchanged）

Corpse picking range 3--3.5

2nd Spell trigger range 4--5

Damage reduction changed to a flat 6 in increase in movement speed

Reimu：HP 90--92

Kokoro：Firework Heals 28--30

Prismriver Spinning heal ：6--8

S Cards：

Yugi：

HP 165--170

Stomp Cooldown 5.5--5，Damage 20--22

Byakuren：

Shield：105--110

Flandre ：

Attack 25--27

Eirin ：

Crowd med spray cooldown 4.2--4.4

Yamaxanadu：

Mirror damage ：72%--80%

Mirror’s HP lost per tic/sec：23%--18%

Preaching no longer causes any damage

Kanako：

Heaven Water Green point cost：4--6

Heaven Water casting animation ：1s--1.5s

Increase cost, while reduce the downright DPS-ness

Yuyuko：

Cost 75--72

PC：

Tenshi：

Q skill cost 14--15

E skill casting animation 1.5--1.2

R skill can now hold 2 charges, reduce cost from 40 to 28

R skill duration 5/8--3.5/7;

Yuyuko：

E skill cost55--50

Remilia ：

E Skill damage ：4/5/7/8 -- 4/6/8/10

E Skill cost ：11--9

R Skill direct damage 4/6 -- 5/7.5

R Skill damage reduction ：52%--64%

R Skill cost：40--60

Yakumo ：

Q skill cost 21--23

Yuuka：

Q skill cost reduced by 1

Cirno：

R skill cooldown reduced from 70--59