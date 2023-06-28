Mimyuu and Krilalaris Break Free!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//5795599/e14fa3bdc6f473fb88b3d32d42db59e1a0fb14b1.png[/img]

It's time to break out of your cage! The Waruda Prison Break Pack adds Mimyuu (Jailbird) and Krilalaris (Pajamas), with a wacky new campaign to boot!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2456760/100_Orange_Juice__Waruda_Prison_Break_Pack/

Mimyuu (Jailbird)

Hardened by life in the joint, the tough cookie Mimyuu (Jailbird) joins the cast! She is voiced by Kita Natsuki who revisits her role as Mimyuu with all the oomph you could hope for!



+1/0/+1, 5 HP, REC 4

When KO’d in battle, move to your Home panel.

Hyper: Make-Believe Prison Break (BOOST)

Level 1, Cost: 0

Move to your Home panel without activating it. Cannot be challenged or be the target of other players' Boost cards. Immune to Trap cards, instant KO effects, and card damage from other players. Roll 2 dice for movement. Effect ends after traversing 20 panels.

Character Design: Hono

Character Art: Yulay Devlet

Hyper illustration: Coffgirl

Krilalaris (Pajamas)

Enter Mimyuu's trusted partner-in-crime, the somnolent Krilalaris (Pajamas) whose dark aura is sealed into her haunted dreams! Momokawa Rika returns as the voice of Krilalaris, with an amazing wakefulness-defying performance!



0/+1/0, 4 HP, REC 6.

Cannot use the Evade command in battle. If you would suffer 1 damage while using the Defend command, cancel that damage and pay your Lvl x stars to the opponent.

Hyper: Threats to My Slumber (GIFT)

Lvl 1, Cost: 13

When you cancel exactly 1 damage in battle while holding this card, gain a stock of Waking. (Max 4. Does not stack.) Transform to When My Slumber Breaks upon use.

Hyper: When My Slumber Breaks (EVENT)

Lvl 2, Cost: 13

Deal X+1 damage to all other players and the Boss, where X is your Waking count. Remove all Waking stocks. Gain 1 HP for every 2 Waking stock removed.

Character Design: Hono

Character Art: Yulay Devlet

Hyper illustration: Ikuse

New Campaign!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//5795599/3f1f804423869ac2a51e04366bab88b76a884858.png[/img]

And that's not all! The DLC comes with a wacky new campaign "Waruda Prison Break" that offers 6 episodes of entertainment, supervised by Hono and written by TheVulpineHero1! Campaign ending is illustrated by the talented jo, and clearing it unlocks a new field, Circus (can also be purchased in the in-game shop by those who don't own the DLC)!

New OJDex Entries and Pins!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//5795599/4f5998b62a09ff2efc4fc731f2ccbba361da1a9a.png[/img]

9 new OJDex entries and 8 new pins have been added!

New OJDex entries:

Nath

Tomato

Mimyuu

Kiriko

NoName

Miusaki

Ceoreparque

Tsih

Tequila

Other Changes in version 13.3.1!

Added "Thanks" voice lines for Krilalaris and Mimyuu.

Updated the game loader to use multiple threads for loading textures (This means no freeze during loading).

Added a simple progress indicator (the "Now loading..." caption will light up).

Removed -noSmartLoading as it is now redundant with this change.

Changed Maynie's indicator to a miniature of the target's player ring.

Start-up logo now waits until the "Orange Juice and Fruitbat Factory" voice line finishes, for any announcer.

Pins can now be viewed on the OJDex by clicking on the pin button.

Self-targeting with Boost cards is now allowed with Stealth On as per description.

Fixed Tsih not triggering Evade voice lines during hyper.

Fixed Final Surgery not granting -2 REC in Co-op.

Fixed incorrect gallery unlock thresholds on cutscenes for campaigns that have stage clear scenes.

Thank you for the support, as always! We hope you'll have a ton of fun with our latest release!