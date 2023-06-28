Wingman A.I. Beta Update

This update adds the following....

Fixes the drone strikes (again!) so that they will now launch missiles correctly.

Mission scores should now be recorded correctly for pilots & co-pilots

The "Default Pilot" warning now works correctly and will alert you if you have a default pilot/co-pilot in your helicopter. It will not warn you if you use default pilots in the A.I. wingman helicopter.

Added analogue acceleration to the digital up/down/left/right controls of the MFDs. This means fine movement of the targeting pod and Radar cursor is now possible when using a gamepad's digital pad by just tapping the movement controls.