Wingman A.I. Beta Update

This update adds the following....
Fixes the drone strikes (again!) so that they will now launch missiles correctly.
Mission scores should now be recorded correctly for pilots & co-pilots
The "Default Pilot" warning now works correctly and will alert you if you have a default pilot/co-pilot in your helicopter. It will not warn you if you use default pilots in the A.I. wingman helicopter.
Added analogue acceleration to the digital up/down/left/right controls of the MFDs. This means fine movement of the targeting pod and Radar cursor is now possible when using a gamepad's digital pad by just tapping the movement controls.
Added in the start of the Wingman command menu system. It is activated by a long press on either cycle MFD button and will pop up in the top left of the screen. Tapping either Cycle MFD button again will close the menu. It is currently not functioning and is just a place holder. I should be able to get basic commands working before the weekend.
Changed depots in wingmanai branch