 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 28 June 2023

Wingman A.I. Beta Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11580838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds the following....

  1. Fixes the drone strikes (again!) so that they will now launch missiles correctly.

  2. Mission scores should now be recorded correctly for pilots & co-pilots

  3. The "Default Pilot" warning now works correctly and will alert you if you have a default pilot/co-pilot in your helicopter. It will not warn you if you use default pilots in the A.I. wingman helicopter.

  4. Added analogue acceleration to the digital up/down/left/right controls of the MFDs. This means fine movement of the targeting pod and Radar cursor is now possible when using a gamepad's digital pad by just tapping the movement controls.

  5. Added in the start of the Wingman command menu system. It is activated by a long press on either cycle MFD button and will pop up in the top left of the screen. Tapping either Cycle MFD button again will close the menu. It is currently not functioning and is just a place holder. I should be able to get basic commands working before the weekend.

Changed depots in wingmanai branch

View more data in app history for build 11580838
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2012141 Depot 2012141
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link