升官模拟器 update for 28 June 2023

2023/6/29更新说明

Build 11580786 · Last edited by Wendy

新增副省长到总统事件链

部分卡牌重复的BUG修复

新增结局

（各位的意见都对我们意义非凡，还望各位提出更多意见，让我们一起把这坨屎做得更好吃~）

