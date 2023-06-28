Update 0.0.1

Hey everyone!
I am listening and I understand the struggle. I will be pushing updates to continue improving this experience until it feels comfortable for most!
Here’s what has changed in this update:
UPDATES
• Updated the Training Mode Dungeon objective to no longer require players to complete 3 different hunts to unlock the open world. In addition, players no longer need to have an absorbed energy to turn in the training mode quest if they have all 3 objectives completed. This will help get you into the open world much , much faster!
• Increased detection range of the laser pointer and accuracy of it to find thermos better.
• Enemy sight and hearing detection radius reduced to increase survival.
• Hallucination possession chance reduced from 15% to 8%
• Increased Astral Vision detection radius of dark matter to find it easier / faster.
• Reduced Flash Hunt chance. This should help make new players less overwhelmed.
• Reduced Hallucination spawn chance. This should help make new players less overwhelmed.
• Increased detection distance on traits to make them much easier to find.
• Increased trait timers so players have more time to find traits.
• Increased passive stamina regen slightly.
FIXES
• Fixed a bug where players were right mouse clicking during the intro thermos quest when the player hadn’t see the thermos reading yet.
There will be more to come, and I will continue to monitor. I can only make this better with the help of the community. Thank you so much to everyone who supported me.
