Update 0.0.1

Hey everyone!

I am listening and I understand the struggle. I will be pushing updates to continue improving this experience until it feels comfortable for most!

Here’s what has changed in this update:

• Updated the Training Mode Dungeon objective to no longer require players to complete 3 different hunts to unlock the open world. In addition, players no longer need to have an absorbed energy to turn in the training mode quest if they have all 3 objectives completed. This will help get you into the open world much , much faster!

• Increased detection range of the laser pointer and accuracy of it to find thermos better.

• Enemy sight and hearing detection radius reduced to increase survival.

• Hallucination possession chance reduced from 15% to 8%

• Increased Astral Vision detection radius of dark matter to find it easier / faster.

• Reduced Flash Hunt chance. This should help make new players less overwhelmed.

• Reduced Hallucination spawn chance. This should help make new players less overwhelmed.

• Increased detection distance on traits to make them much easier to find.

• Increased trait timers so players have more time to find traits.

• Increased passive stamina regen slightly.

FIXES

• Fixed a bug where players were right mouse clicking during the intro thermos quest when the player hadn’t see the thermos reading yet.

There will be more to come, and I will continue to monitor. I can only make this better with the help of the community. Thank you so much to everyone who supported me.