Among Us VR 🚨🗺️ Polus Point drops July 27

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

⏱️ IT IS TIME, BEANS ⏱️ — Among Us VR is getting a new map: POLUS POINT! 🌋



The countdown to our new Among Us VR map begins today and we can’t wait for all our 3D beans to enjoy the map on its July 27th launch date.

🚨 🚨 🚨BUT WE HAVE A BONUS ANNOUNCEMENT!🚨🚨 🚨

We’re doing a special Open Beta of Polus Point from June 29th, 10am PT/1pm ET to July 3rd, 10am PT/1pm ET. 🎊 Join the Open Beta channel and get a sneak peek of all the brand-new Polus Point chaos — we can’t wait to hear what you think!

✅ How to join the Open Beta:

1️⃣ Right-Click Among Us VR in your Library and select Properties

2️⃣ On the BETAS tab, change the dropdown from None to Beta

3️⃣ You may need to exit (not minimize) Steam and reopen to trigger the update Need any additional support on your Open Beta setup? Hop into the Among Us VR Discord for community and community moderator support.

Have you marked your calendars for the Open Beta yet? 🗺️😤

