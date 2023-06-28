Noble Fates 0.28.0.4 Released!

Hotfix
Fix for crash when Applying Floor Shifts
Fix for crash when resolving Pipe Networks
Fix for crash when refreshing Character Inventory
Stone Hearth
Stone Hearths now consume 1/3 less Wood per hour than Fire Pits
Research Log
Separate Packed/Unpacked from Equipped/Unequipped
Performance
Small Optimization when Applying Floor Shifts
Stone Chimney
Disable ability to choose Tall or Regular visuals (chosen automatically based on Roof presence)
Exhaust Pipes
Fix visual error in Blueprint```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!
Changed files in this update