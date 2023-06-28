 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 28 June 2023

Noble Fates 0.28.0.4 Released!

Build 11580666

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 


Fix for crash when Applying Floor Shifts  
Fix for crash when resolving Pipe Networks  
Fix for crash when refreshing Character Inventory  

Stone Hearth  
Stone Hearths now consume 1/3 less Wood per hour than Fire Pits  

Research Log  
Separate Packed/Unpacked from Equipped/Unequipped  

Performance  
Small Optimization when Applying Floor Shifts  

Stone Chimney  
Disable ability to choose Tall or Regular visuals (chosen automatically based on Roof presence)  

Exhaust Pipes  
Fix visual error in Blueprint```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

