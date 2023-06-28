Noble Fates 0.28.0.4 Released!

Hotfix

Fix for crash when Applying Floor Shifts Fix for crash when resolving Pipe Networks Fix for crash when refreshing Character Inventory Stone Hearth Stone Hearths now consume 1/3 less Wood per hour than Fire Pits Research Log Separate Packed/Unpacked from Equipped/Unequipped Performance Small Optimization when Applying Floor Shifts Stone Chimney Disable ability to choose Tall or Regular visuals (chosen automatically based on Roof presence) Exhaust Pipes Fix visual error in Blueprint```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!