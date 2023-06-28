 Skip to content

Magenta Horizon update for 28 June 2023

0.7.9 Version Patch Note

Build 11580610

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • You can now change the movement input setting even with the gamepad. (but your previous input adjustment on the keyboard might be reverted to the WASD setting so you have to reassign it.)

  • Updated the player weapon collision impact.

  • Fixed a bug where your bounce attack movement (mainly flying V follow-ups) just halts in mid-air.

  • Fixed a bug where your hurt box size gets increased when the Tornado of Shards is activated around you.

  • You have 4 frames (in the 60fps setting) advantage when you use Wraith Heart on the ground.

