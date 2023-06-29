Update V0.28.1

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41291626/f942e47a3e716b4e0361c532cae54a753b64a59b.png[/img]
New Sector D3
In this update, we have added improvements to the map. We have built new villages, cities, and areas filled with interesting loot to discover. We have carried out a rework of Sector D3 to continue development and complete the sectors. Due to this update, we have performed a general deletion of the databases. We recommend private servers to do the same.
Now, you will have the opportunity to explore and loot the following places:
Find your place and survive!
Developer: If you have any questions or issues after this update, we're here to help! You can reach us through Discord, Steam, or any platform of your choice.
