Released- 6/28 Hotfix

Greetings, Divers! 🐳

We've rolled out a hotfix to tackle some bugs arising from our 1.0 version.

We wanted to say thanks to our awesome Divers that provided us with the feedback to help us improve the game.

◈ Updated Version:

Windows: v1.0.0.935

Mac: v1.0.0.133 mac

Mac OS build may be updated a little later.

◈ Update Details

[Bug Fix]

1) Missions

Fixed an issue in the "Cobra's Lost Crowbar" quest where the number of Sally Lightfoot crabs caught was incorrect and prevented divers from progressing.

2) Farm & Fish Farm

Fixed an issue where you couldn't interact with Otto or anything on the fish farm

3) Underwater Exploration

Fixed an issue where fish were getting stuck in walls in certain areas

Fixed an issue where certain bosses weren't working properly

Additional Information

Please note that if you're still experiencing issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our help center.

Windows:

%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow

exon\DAVE THE DIVER

Mac:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Your reports are essential to improving the game and we’re happy that you guys are with us along the way. Please remember that if you have anything to share, feel free to let us know.

Thank you!