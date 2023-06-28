Released- 6/28 Hotfix

Greetings, Divers! 🐳
We've rolled out a hotfix to tackle some bugs arising from our 1.0 version.
We wanted to say thanks to our awesome Divers that provided us with the feedback to help us improve the game.
◈ Updated Version:
- Windows: v1.0.0.935
- Mac: v1.0.0.133 mac
- Mac OS build may be updated a little later.
◈ Update Details
[Bug Fix]
1) Missions
- Fixed an issue in the "Cobra's Lost Crowbar" quest where the number of Sally Lightfoot crabs caught was incorrect and prevented divers from progressing.
2) Farm & Fish Farm
- Fixed an issue where you couldn't interact with Otto or anything on the fish farm
3) Underwater Exploration
- Fixed an issue where fish were getting stuck in walls in certain areas
- Fixed an issue where certain bosses weren't working properly
Additional Information
Please note that if you're still experiencing issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our help center.
Windows:
- %LocalAppData%..\LocalLow\nexon\DAVE THE DIVER
Mac:
- ~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log
~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData
or
~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData
Steam Deck:
- ./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER
◈ Notes
- If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.
- Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.
Your reports are essential to improving the game and we’re happy that you guys are with us along the way. Please remember that if you have anything to share, feel free to let us know.
Thank you!
Changed files in this update