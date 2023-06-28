 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Last Holiday update for 28 June 2023

0.13 - Second Optimization Patch + Fixes + a Few Additions

Share · View all patches · Build 11580354 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization:

  • We won't beat around the bush, we worked on RAM consumption, and now the resource demand has decreased by 1 - 5 GB depending on the graphic settings.

Bug fixes:

  • In some cases, it couldn't wake up.
  • In mission 7, the Trabant's position was loading incorrectly, so the player had to run halfway across the map to get to it.
  • In mission 7, Slávek bugged out after drinking a can of Limči before the dialogue.
  • Incorrect date saving and loading during LOAD and SAVE.
  • Occasionally, the player would fall through the map when exiting a vehicle.
  • Grandma at the train station lost her interaction upon the train's arrival.
  • Mouse sensitivity during camera rotation while driving is now less frantic.
  • The blue envelope with Job couldn't be transported by car or tractor.
  • Some cars had the same license plate.
  • Lenin disappeared from Slávek's hands in mission 7.
  • Pub owner Karel had a description of Leon in the subtitles.

New features:

  • Motion blur in the settings.
  • Mouse inversion in the settings.
  • Vsync in the settings.
  • Screen Space global illumination in the settings.
  • Resetting bugged tractors, cars, carts, and tools through posters, with a tooltip notification.
  • Tooltip indicating the end of the Early Access phase.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2115851 Depot 2115851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link