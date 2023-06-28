0.13 - Second Optimization Patch + Fixes + a Few Additions

Optimization:
- We won't beat around the bush, we worked on RAM consumption, and now the resource demand has decreased by 1 - 5 GB depending on the graphic settings.
Bug fixes:
- In some cases, it couldn't wake up.
- In mission 7, the Trabant's position was loading incorrectly, so the player had to run halfway across the map to get to it.
- In mission 7, Slávek bugged out after drinking a can of Limči before the dialogue.
- Incorrect date saving and loading during LOAD and SAVE.
- Occasionally, the player would fall through the map when exiting a vehicle.
- Grandma at the train station lost her interaction upon the train's arrival.
- Mouse sensitivity during camera rotation while driving is now less frantic.
- The blue envelope with Job couldn't be transported by car or tractor.
- Some cars had the same license plate.
- Lenin disappeared from Slávek's hands in mission 7.
- Pub owner Karel had a description of Leon in the subtitles.
New features:
- Motion blur in the settings.
- Mouse inversion in the settings.
- Vsync in the settings.
- Screen Space global illumination in the settings.
- Resetting bugged tractors, cars, carts, and tools through posters, with a tooltip notification.
- Tooltip indicating the end of the Early Access phase.
