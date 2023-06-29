We've added Inferno mode to Quick Tower Defence Ultimate!
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42766782/1640138394e5d3bb201ff675f4d334a13427f15b.png[/img]
This is a new level of difficulty for players who want more of a challenge. The differences from normal mode to Inferno mode are in the list below
Three new special bosses
- Scorching boss - after this boss is hit, it scorches the attacking tower, increasing its cooldown by 1 second for its next shot
- Torrid boss - Can't be slowed, stunned or assassinated
- Smoldering boss - Unaffected by poison and area damage
Start each level with 5 less lives
Start each level with 25 less gold
Monsters have 25% more life
Monsters move 5% faster
Inferno mode is unlocked for each map individually after completing it in normal mode
