We've added Inferno mode to Quick Tower Defence Ultimate!

This is a new level of difficulty for players who want more of a challenge. The differences from normal mode to Inferno mode are in the list below

Three new special bosses Scorching boss - after this boss is hit, it scorches the attacking tower, increasing its cooldown by 1 second for its next shot Torrid boss - Can't be slowed, stunned or assassinated Smoldering boss - Unaffected by poison and area damage

Start each level with 5 less lives

Start each level with 25 less gold

Monsters have 25% more life

Monsters move 5% faster

Inferno mode is unlocked for each map individually after completing it in normal mode