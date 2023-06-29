 Skip to content

Quick Tower Defence Ultimate update for 29 June 2023

Inferno Mode!

Build 11580291 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've added Inferno mode to Quick Tower Defence Ultimate!

This is a new level of difficulty for players who want more of a challenge. The differences from normal mode to Inferno mode are in the list below

  • Three new special bosses

    • Scorching boss - after this boss is hit, it scorches the attacking tower, increasing its cooldown by 1 second for its next shot
    • Torrid boss - Can't be slowed, stunned or assassinated
    • Smoldering boss - Unaffected by poison and area damage

  • Start each level with 5 less lives

  • Start each level with 25 less gold

  • Monsters have 25% more life

  • Monsters move 5% faster

Inferno mode is unlocked for each map individually after completing it in normal mode

