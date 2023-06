Update 7 - Trails and Horizons

-CHANGED THE GAME NAME FROM GALACTIC RACING ONLINE TO QUANTUM VELOCITY.

-FRESH PROGRESSION WIPE (WIPES WILL NOT HAPPEN AFTER FULL RELEASE)

-CHANGED MAIN MENU SCREEN UPDATED TO REFLECT THE GAME NAME CHANGE.

-ADDED LARGE TERRAINS/MOUNTAINS TO EVERY TRACK

-ADDED EXHAUST TRAIL EFFECTS TO SOME VEHICLES

-CHANGED MAIN MENU MUSIC

-FIXED VARIOUS CONTROLLER BUGS IN MAIN MENU

-CHANGED CAMERA VIEWS AND DISTANCES

-SLIGHTLY LOWERED AI DIFFICULTY ON ALL TRACKS

-FRESH WIPE OF LEADERBOARDS (AFTER FULL RELEASE WILL BE SEASONS WITH EACH SEASON ------HAVING A LEADERBOARD RESET AND A HALL OF FAME FOR EACH SEASON LEADERBOARD TO SEE ---PREVIOUS/ALL TIME FASTEST LAPS)

-TROPHY SYSTEM ADDED TO RACE FINISH

-ADJUSTED RESPAWN TIME OF SPEED BOOST ORBS

-REMOVED KRYNGLE STATION (SEASONAL LIMITED TIME TRACK)