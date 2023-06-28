Patch notes for v1.6.2

This minor update fixes a few bugs
- 'Fewest strokes' bonus will now apply properly if enabled
- Collecting a coin will no longer interfere with bomb generation
Also adds a new player accolade, and tweaked visuals of the main menu
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is broken because store.steampowered.com and checkout.steampowered.com must have same sessionid cookie.
This minor update fixes a few bugs
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update