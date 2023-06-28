 Skip to content

Fore Score update for 28 June 2023

Patch notes for v1.6.2

This minor update fixes a few bugs

  • 'Fewest strokes' bonus will now apply properly if enabled
  • Collecting a coin will no longer interfere with bomb generation
    Also adds a new player accolade, and tweaked visuals of the main menu

