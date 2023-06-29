 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

City of Beats update for 29 June 2023

BIG UPDATE: New Weapon, Key Rebinding & More

Share · View all patches · Build 11580181 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, we've been working on this update for the past few weeks and are excited to finally release it!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40301579/7d1db54766651767243e4ffe2b2883476f157178.png[/img]

Here's what's new & changed:

New Features
  • The Acid Linkgun is now available in the game once you've defeated the second district's mini-boss! It shoots deadly acid beams that connect to enemies or burst them down, all while playing pleasant melodies. There's also a new achievement that you'll unlock when finishing a run with the Acid Linkgun.
  • Key Rebinding is now available in the Controls menu!
Balancing
  • decreased HP of most bosses by up to 20%, as they were a bit too sponge-y
  • significantly increased the damage of projectiles reflected by your barrier, which is especially helpful against those beloved sniper enemies
  • slightly reduced Fragment & Gold Orb drops from enemies & Zeitgeber reward nodes
  • buffed lots of Efficiency and a few Defense upgrades
  • increased initial trait limit even further (400 -> 500)
  • your upgrade shockwaves can no longer be blocked by enemy barriers
  • some more weapon damage tweaks based on tracked gameplay metrics
Quality of Life
  • tweaked visibility & scale of some enemy attack indicators
  • added a warning message when closing the Extensions screen without having selected all your extensions
  • Barry (when available) is now literally standing in your way - if you still don't talk to him, you're a bad person
Let us know how you like the new weapon here on Steam, or on our Discord:

discord.torchedhill.com

Changed files in this update

City of Beats Content Depot 1470391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link