BIG UPDATE: New Weapon, Key Rebinding & More

Hey all, we've been working on this update for the past few weeks and are excited to finally release it!
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40301579/7d1db54766651767243e4ffe2b2883476f157178.png[/img]
Here's what's new & changed:
New Features
- The Acid Linkgun is now available in the game once you've defeated the second district's mini-boss! It shoots deadly acid beams that connect to enemies or burst them down, all while playing pleasant melodies. There's also a new achievement that you'll unlock when finishing a run with the Acid Linkgun.
- Key Rebinding is now available in the Controls menu!
Balancing
- decreased HP of most bosses by up to 20%, as they were a bit too sponge-y
- significantly increased the damage of projectiles reflected by your barrier, which is especially helpful against those beloved sniper enemies
- slightly reduced Fragment & Gold Orb drops from enemies & Zeitgeber reward nodes
- buffed lots of Efficiency and a few Defense upgrades
- increased initial trait limit even further (400 -> 500)
- your upgrade shockwaves can no longer be blocked by enemy barriers
- some more weapon damage tweaks based on tracked gameplay metrics
Quality of Life
- tweaked visibility & scale of some enemy attack indicators
- added a warning message when closing the Extensions screen without having selected all your extensions
- Barry (when available) is now literally standing in your way - if you still don't talk to him, you're a bad person
Changed files in this update