Version 11.1.8 Has Been Released!

This version contains the following enhancements and bug fixes:
- Support for Statis Pro Advanced: Starting in Version 11.1.8 users can purchase digital Statis Pro Advanced cards and import them into Digital Diamond Baseball. The digital cards work just like the Statis Pro Basic cards that are included as part of Version 11. I am really excited about this new feature. Statis Pro Advanced is an amazing Baseball Card and Dice game! A huge improvement of the basic version. Details can be found in the following Video: https://youtu.be/12nPpkaTavo
- Added better error messages when importing players from another library.
- Added the BBRefID, RetroID, and Year next to player names when the user is drafting.
- The Board Game Companion now recognizes that the R2H is not required in the command G23R3HR2H because the runner on third will hold. This allows the user to omit the R2H if they want.
- Fixed a bug that resulted in an "infield hit and error" play with play by play that does not acknowledge the error.
- Fixed a bug with the PICKC command (pickoff by the catcher).
- Fixed a "Null Pointer Error" with this command 3B F9 RELAY4 R0X1 when there is a runner on first.
Shutdown Steam and Digital Diamond Baseball and then restart Steam in order to get the update.
Changed files in this update