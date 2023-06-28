Minor update

Raff now has a bit more to say about prosthetics.

Moved travelling to the bordertown onto a sub-card to make the options easier to understand.

Banshee experiences have been adjusted and updated

The Comms headset now requires an app to be able to talk to your phone.

You can now buy a Motorcycle helmet.

You now have some outfit controls in your left hand menu, including removing a mask.

You can now stash Headgear and Outwear in a vehicle using the above.

The Headgear slot is now locked outside of a changing room,

Removing an item that's contributing to your Dressed to impress will now drop the latter (and vice versa).

Although doing this repeatedly might cause your Dressed to impress to drop overall.

The slot limit for Accessories now depends in part on your State of dress. Some outfits might need altering.

Removed In a changing room from workshops.

New artwork.

Made a small performance improvement.

Fixed the basic binoculars not working properly.

Fixed pipe bombs not being equippable.

Fixed music mood not always changing properly.

Fixed abrupt changes to the music track (previous track now fades out).

Fixed being in a workshop not always giving Access/Mechanic's tools (threshold for workshop capability was too high).

Fixed a bug that made serious injuries after fights much more common than intended.

Fixed the outfit tab not always being available in the Dojo's changing room.

Fixed Concealed identity not working properly.

Fixed some typos and other minor bugs.