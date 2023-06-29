June 29th, 2023 Update

Fixed the bug of the deck card dual position in the repair fleet.
Fixed the bug of missing multilingual text for sea and river names.
Added Naha-Hangzhou route map.
Fixed the bug of focus loss on talent unlocking interface.
Fixed the bug of losing selected state when operating with a controller on the commercial guild interface.
Fixed the bug on quick departure card dialogue interface.
风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 29 June 2023
