Hi everyone, the game has been released in Early Access.

Report any bug or provide any feedback or ideas you would like to see in the game.

For the first update I will be working from now on, it will include:

Dungeons

Trader Island

A fishing system is used to catch special fish and sell them to the trader.

Upgrades to the boat (sail, storage, motor)

Ocean Improvements (Waves, Storm, etc.)

Hope you enjoy the game

Thanks