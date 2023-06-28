 Skip to content

Star Trek Timelines update for 28 June 2023

Galaxy Event Notes Forests of Forever - 2023-07-06 (rerun)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Wanting to make further amends for the years he spent working for the Orion against the best interests of his people, Kyheem has partnered with Captain Burnham to try and use the Kwejians’ unique abilities to help heal other environmentally ravaged worlds. But the worst of these are controlled by factions that have never prioritized conservation or environmental health. Can you find a way to utilize the Kwejians’ abilities, and then convince the owners of these worlds to allow them to be healed?

Event Name: Forests of Forever
Event Type: Galaxy
Event Start: Thursday, 07/06 at Noon ET (16:00 UTC)
Phase 1 End Time: Saturday, 07/08 at Noon ET (16:00 UTC)
Event Finish: Monday, 07/10 at Noon ET (16:00 UTC)

Squadrons: Y
Crew Sharing: N
Faction Winner Bonus: N

Event Crew: Ikhu Zhen Kyheem (new) 5, Ikhu Zhen Booker (new) 4, Flotter (existing) 4, Captain Burnham (existing) 4.

*Ranked reward 5 crew*: Battle Beverly Crusher (new) 5. - this crew will be featured event crew in the event starting on 07/13.

Bonus crew

  • high bonus: event crew
  • small bonus: variants of Booker, Burnham, Kyheem, Flotter.

Event Faction
Cardassian, Ferengi, Dominion

Live long and prosper,
The Star Trek Timelines Team

