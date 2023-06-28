Galaxy Event Notes Forests of Forever - 2023-07-06 (rerun)

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//28588170/ce233bc5d22840567bbef5ba11cb41fc0ee8fb4c.png[/img]

Wanting to make further amends for the years he spent working for the Orion against the best interests of his people, Kyheem has partnered with Captain Burnham to try and use the Kwejians’ unique abilities to help heal other environmentally ravaged worlds. But the worst of these are controlled by factions that have never prioritized conservation or environmental health. Can you find a way to utilize the Kwejians’ abilities, and then convince the owners of these worlds to allow them to be healed?

Event Name: Forests of Forever

Event Type: Galaxy

Event Start: Thursday, 07/06 at Noon ET (16:00 UTC)

Phase 1 End Time: Saturday, 07/08 at Noon ET (16:00 UTC)

Event Finish: Monday, 07/10 at Noon ET (16:00 UTC)

Squadrons: Y

Crew Sharing: N

Faction Winner Bonus: N

Event Crew: Ikhu Zhen Kyheem (new) 5, Ikhu Zhen Booker (new) 4, Flotter (existing) 4, Captain Burnham (existing) 4.

*Ranked reward 5 crew*: Battle Beverly Crusher (new) 5. - this crew will be featured event crew in the event starting on 07/13.

Bonus crew

high bonus: event crew

small bonus: variants of Booker, Burnham, Kyheem, Flotter.

Event Faction

Cardassian, Ferengi, Dominion

Live long and prosper,

The Star Trek Timelines Team