Greetings, captains!

Amazon Prime members can now claim free goodies for their Star Trek Timelines account! Sign into your Amazon account over at https://gaming.amazon.com/ and claim the Star Trek Timelines Currency Package. We will be adding new drops every month so check back often for more goodies. The Currency Package is now available and claimable up until August 28th, 2023.

Thank you for playing,

The STAR TREK TIMELINES Team.