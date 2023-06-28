Patch 9.6.0 (Silent Patch v1)

Change Log
- Fixed Squad AI continuing as Player not working with third person mode
- Fixed Co-Op mission score when using Squad AI
- Fixed Squad AI aiming when looking at suspects at different stance
- Fixed Squad AI command not written in main menu's control settings
- Optimized Squad AI further
