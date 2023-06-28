Patch 9.6.0 (Silent Patch v1)

Change Log

Fixed Squad AI continuing as Player not working with third person mode

Fixed Co-Op mission score when using Squad AI

Fixed Squad AI aiming when looking at suspects at different stance

Fixed Squad AI command not written in main menu's control settings

Optimized Squad AI further

