Halo Infinite update for 28 June 2023

Solarian Legend MK41 SPNKr Coating | Second Chance Bundle

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I don't trust those SolCore types...

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Solarian Legend MK41 SPNKr coating.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

You see George, you really had a wonderful life!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38365036/80e8da9a16843e7537a62e8030085a506191bcd4.jpg[/img]

Grab the Second Chance bundle from the Shop, which includes the following customization items:

  • Jacknife coating for all armor cores
  • HAZMAT Second Chance chest attachment
  • HAZMAT FAM-90 Stabilizer shoulder pads
  • Can Do stance

Get out there and show us what you can do!

MGS B Content Depot 1240441
MGS B HD (1708090) Depot Depot 1708090
