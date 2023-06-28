Solarian Legend MK41 SPNKr Coating | Second Chance Bundle

I don't trust those SolCore types...
Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Solarian Legend MK41 SPNKr coating.
A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.
You see George, you really had a wonderful life!
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38365036/80e8da9a16843e7537a62e8030085a506191bcd4.jpg[/img]
Grab the Second Chance bundle from the Shop, which includes the following customization items:
- Jacknife coating for all armor cores
- HAZMAT Second Chance chest attachment
- HAZMAT FAM-90 Stabilizer shoulder pads
- Can Do stance
Get out there and show us what you can do!
Changed depots in nightly branch