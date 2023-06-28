Solarian Legend MK41 SPNKr Coating | Second Chance Bundle

Share · View all patches · Build 11579884 · Last edited 28 June 2023 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Solarian Legend MK41 SPNKr coating.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

Grab the Second Chance bundle from the Shop, which includes the following customization items:

Jacknife coating for all armor cores

HAZMAT Second Chance chest attachment

HAZMAT FAM-90 Stabilizer shoulder pads

Can Do stance

