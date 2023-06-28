Beta Patch - v0.7.0b4

- We have fixed a softlock in the mission Departure.
- We have fixed a softlock in the mission Mortal Enemies.
- We have fixed a bug that caused stations not to appear in the first sectors of the game.
- We have fixed a bug that caused that in Sol, when doing the mission Mortal Enemies, one of the final missions of chapter 5 could appear.
- We have fixed a bug that caused two stations to appear in Tacet Stella and Sol.
- We have fixed a bug that caused that when adding another wingman in a slot where there was already another one, the original wingman was not destroyed, so the player could add with infinite wingmen using this exploit.
- Main missions now always appear first in the objectives list at the top right of the screen.
- We have added new Data voice audios.
- We have added new Patches voice audios.
- We have added new Thompson voice audios and replaced the old voice audios. Thompson is now played by another actress.
- We have added new voice audios of the Engineer boy.
- A missing voice audio of Patrick Jackson has been added.
- Some text errors have been fixed.
