Between the Stars update for 28 June 2023

Beta Patch - v0.7.0b4

Beta Patch - v0.7.0b4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a softlock in the mission Departure.
  • We have fixed a softlock in the mission Mortal Enemies.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused stations not to appear in the first sectors of the game.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused that in Sol, when doing the mission Mortal Enemies, one of the final missions of chapter 5 could appear.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused two stations to appear in Tacet Stella and Sol.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused that when adding another wingman in a slot where there was already another one, the original wingman was not destroyed, so the player could add with infinite wingmen using this exploit.
  • Main missions now always appear first in the objectives list at the top right of the screen.
  • We have added new Data voice audios.
  • We have added new Patches voice audios.
  • We have added new Thompson voice audios and replaced the old voice audios. Thompson is now played by another actress.
  • We have added new voice audios of the Engineer boy.
  • A missing voice audio of Patrick Jackson has been added.
  • Some text errors have been fixed.

Between the Stars Content Depot 727131
