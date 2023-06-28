VoiceBot 3.9.3 Now Available!

We're very excited to announce that VoiceBot 3.9.3 is now available for download! This new version cleans up some minor issues.

VoiceBot 3.9.3 Changes

Change: Added the ability to copy macros from other profiles

Fix: The Add Recognizer button now opens the Windows Speech Settings on Windows 11

Fix: VoiceBot now correctly indicates the paused state when launched with the "Start Paused" setting enabled

Fix: Profile selection dialog for Change Profile action works correctly again

We encourage everyone to update to this new version today to take advantage of these improvements. If you've already purchased VoiceBot, it's a lifetime license, so you can upgrade to this version at no cost! Thank you to everyone who helped to test the beta versions, that feedback is what makes VoiceBot so amazing. We would also like to thank all of the translators who have helped translate VoiceBot to their native languages. Thanks everyone!