AsteroIdle update for 28 June 2023

v2.21.20 update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BEFORE(v2.20.20)

AFTER(v2.21.20)

  • 61 new skills added to Surpass Tree

Details:

  • Piercing damages and dps skills: Gain extra dps and damage from technologies
  • Efficient S-Drive and J-Drive skills: Now space travel requies less fuels
  • and more useful skills

