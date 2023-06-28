 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zorbus update for 28 June 2023

Update notes for release 59.7

Share · View all patches · Build 11579725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added an option to use CTRL + left / right to switch between companions in inventory when the selector is at top position (not shown).

Some other small UI tweaks.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2125422 Depot 2125422
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link