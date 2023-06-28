 Skip to content

猪头三大冒险 update for 28 June 2023

Creative Workshop is now available！ 1.0.17

Update content

  1. The creative workshop has been added！！！！！！
  2. In Chapter 5, the current moved ground will no longer be attacked, but the just moved ground will be attacked immediately
  3. Fixed several bugs.

Creative Workshop Instructions

Creation: After clearing the level, you can choose to upload to the Creative Workshop when saving in the editor.
Play Workshop Levels: Please subscribe to the levels in Steam, and then play in the subscribed levels in the main interface.
The current Creative Workshop feature is still quite simple, and will be updated in the future according to everyone's needs.

