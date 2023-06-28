 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Hopebringer update for 28 June 2023

v1.3.2 Build Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11579658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Introduced new ambushes. These are uncommon, but will result in some particles and sound, followed immediately by an ambush of NPCs appropriate to the current scenario settings.
  • All companions, as well as healer or werewolf pets, will now gain a short regeneration buff when the owning character goes into resting mode (15 seconds after exiting combat).
  • Treasure chests will now drop more items, where previously they were primarily dropping gold. The gold has not been reduced, but items have been made more common.
  • Tweaked player stats, to reduce the overall amount of power that players have at higher levels.
  • Mages can now kill worms with PBAoE spells.
  • Increased the cooldown on cleric companion's smite spells.
  • Fixed an issue with Fiend aggro.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1520421 Depot 1520421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link