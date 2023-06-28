- Introduced new ambushes. These are uncommon, but will result in some particles and sound, followed immediately by an ambush of NPCs appropriate to the current scenario settings.
- All companions, as well as healer or werewolf pets, will now gain a short regeneration buff when the owning character goes into resting mode (15 seconds after exiting combat).
- Treasure chests will now drop more items, where previously they were primarily dropping gold. The gold has not been reduced, but items have been made more common.
- Tweaked player stats, to reduce the overall amount of power that players have at higher levels.
- Mages can now kill worms with PBAoE spells.
- Increased the cooldown on cleric companion's smite spells.
- Fixed an issue with Fiend aggro.
The Hopebringer update for 28 June 2023
v1.3.2 Build Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
