Huge optimization update, part one - v1.500.0

Hello Patrons!

After several weeks of work, we're now starting to release packages aimed at boosting game performance. There will be two update packages, first one today, and second one in a couple of days.

Every file you've provided us and every log sent to us by every player helped us locating places where bottlenecks appeared. In that respect - we wish to extend gratitude to all of you for assisting us in this work.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40305257/757313638947a53248e5fdef934dd7b9e2062a2c.jpg[/img]

There were interventions in several game elements: large optimizations of graphics drawings, changes to model loading procedures and massive improvements in model level of details.

Full impact of these changes will be visible once part two of this update is applied, and that should be in a day or two. But sizeable improvements should be noticeable right away, depending on your specific GPU and CPU.

As before, once you download and apply both updates, if you wish to report anything else, please do provide us with new game logs and save files. We will continue to pursue further improvements and data from fully updated game versions will be of great use!

See you very soon with another update!

Govern on!