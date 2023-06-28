 Skip to content

After Dark update for 28 June 2023

After Dark 0.25 (ready build)

After Dark 0.25 (ready build)

Build 11579596 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content/fixes:

  • Melee (Key = Q)
  • Bouncy tires
  • Fullscreen fix (test)
  • Other minor improvements

