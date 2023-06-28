Open Mod v1.111 [28-Jun-23]

-more optimization work on loading times

-removed DLSS support for now as it was suspected to causes crashes in some cases

-removed FSR2 support for now as it was suspected to cause crashes in some cases

-fixed an issue on Dust maps where the player could get stuck inside a container

-fixed a bug where the charm would not be positioned well on the M4

-fixed a bug where the OM Zombies library windows would not have a collider on them

-fixed a bug where the LPVO scope was inverted

-some GUI optimization