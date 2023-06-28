 Skip to content

Open Mod update for 28 June 2023

Open Mod v1.111 [28-Jun-23]

Share · View all patches · Build 11579595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-more optimization work on loading times
-removed DLSS support for now as it was suspected to causes crashes in some cases
-removed FSR2 support for now as it was suspected to cause crashes in some cases
-fixed an issue on Dust maps where the player could get stuck inside a container
-fixed a bug where the charm would not be positioned well on the M4
-fixed a bug where the OM Zombies library windows would not have a collider on them
-fixed a bug where the LPVO scope was inverted
-some GUI optimization

