Craftopia update for 29 June 2023

2023/06/29 Update Patch v20230628.2004

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆ Functional Improvements

  • Adjusted the volume of the rain sound.
  • Adjusted the volume of the building sound effect.

◆ Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that made tower restoration lag during multiplayer.
  • Fixed an issue where performing certain actions during the eating animation would break the model.
  • Fixed a bug that you could accidentally go underwater under specific conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where crystals appearing in Trials of Anubis could not be obtained.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the wrong wording to be displayed on the hint ""Slate"" in ""The Old Garden of the Dead"".
  • Fixed a bug where items in the stone furnace and blacksmith could not be collected in multiplayer.
  • Fixed a problem in multiiplayer where the starting point would sometimes be on the surface of the water.
  • Fixed a bug where translations were not applied correctly to some UI etc. due to a bug.
    In addition, it has been confirmed that some texts have not been translated, so this will be corrected in the near future.
  • Fixed a bug that GPU usage became too high on the home screen after a game launched.

