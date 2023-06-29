2023/06/29 Update Patch v20230628.2004

◆ Functional Improvements
- Adjusted the volume of the rain sound.
- Adjusted the volume of the building sound effect.
◆ Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that made tower restoration lag during multiplayer.
- Fixed an issue where performing certain actions during the eating animation would break the model.
- Fixed a bug that you could accidentally go underwater under specific conditions.
- Fixed an issue where crystals appearing in Trials of Anubis could not be obtained.
- Fixed a bug that caused the wrong wording to be displayed on the hint ""Slate"" in ""The Old Garden of the Dead"".
- Fixed a bug where items in the stone furnace and blacksmith could not be collected in multiplayer.
- Fixed a problem in multiiplayer where the starting point would sometimes be on the surface of the water.
- Fixed a bug where translations were not applied correctly to some UI etc. due to a bug.
In addition, it has been confirmed that some texts have not been translated, so this will be corrected in the near future.
- Fixed a bug that GPU usage became too high on the home screen after a game launched.
Changed files in this update