Patch B.0.1.10 - 06/28/2023

New Features

• Killed by Serial Killer Cinematic (Beta testing) - When you are killed by an SK and only an SK a cinematic will play. We are beta testing this type of cinematic to get feedback before potentially implementing cinematics for all killing roles and multi-kill cinematics.

Improvements

• Added minimize and maximize buttons for in-game Role List and Graveyard onto the UI itself and removed their respective Dock buttons.

• Added minimize and maximize buttons for in-game Role Card and Ability Menu (Players) onto the UI itself and removed their respective Dock buttons.

• Clicking the link in the Game Guide tab, Introduction section now works properly.

• Removed shadow from text in Last Will when displaying during Who Died and How.

• 1v1 auto-end stalemates turned off in Ghost Town mode.

• Arsonist vs Coven auto end has been removed to allow Ritualist or Conjurer a chance to win.

• Serial Killer vs Arsonist stalemate now checks for Bloodlust.

• Serial Killer vs Shroud stalemate now checks for Bloodlust.

• Added a new settings in the settings window to keep UI open during morning cinematic, instead of having each UI have its own pinned state.

• Added an animation that shows when your Ghost points change.

• Added tooltips to the category and sub-category buttons in the Shop.

• Added tooltips to the category and sub-category buttons in Personalization.

• Personalization will now display the name of the item in the selection list.

• Personalization will now display an icon if you own a skin for a character in the selection list.

Bug Fixes

• Ghost Game sounds will not be played if the game is hidden via the 'Show only my games' filter.

• Fixed centering on Lobby Info Panel text dropdown board.

• Fixed hangman bug that was altering the number of trials remaining.

• Retributionist can no longer use TP on themselves by changing reanimation targets.

• Werewolf and Berserker cannot be taunted on nights they cannot actually attack anymore.