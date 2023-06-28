Patch 0.4.0.47

This patch changes the following:
- Reordered blueprint unlocks, pulled forwards more useful blueprint and pushed back more cosmetic ones.
- Added visual guidance on how to drop items
- Removed "Rotate" prompt from blueprint that can't rotate
- Fixed Floor-edges remaining after crowbarring the floor
- Display settings now show the refresh rate
- Fixed UI bug with tooltips on crafting bench
- Fixed keybinds not saving when altered in-game
- Fixed UI scaling on ultrawise monitors
- Fixed some minor co-op issues
Changed files in this update