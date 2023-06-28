 Skip to content

Life Not Supported update for 28 June 2023

Patch 0.4.0.47

Share · View all patches · Build 11579508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch changes the following:

  • Reordered blueprint unlocks, pulled forwards more useful blueprint and pushed back more cosmetic ones.
  • Added visual guidance on how to drop items
  • Removed "Rotate" prompt from blueprint that can't rotate
  • Fixed Floor-edges remaining after crowbarring the floor
  • Display settings now show the refresh rate
  • Fixed UI bug with tooltips on crafting bench
  • Fixed keybinds not saving when altered in-game
  • Fixed UI scaling on ultrawise monitors
  • Fixed some minor co-op issues

