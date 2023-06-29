Patch 1.1 is now live!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42849525/a9e462088619f8d2ef9e7c55fe14227cf90bd2d5.png[/img]

Greetings Vessels,

We’re thrilled to bring you our latest game update, which is filled with new features, changes and improvements!

We want to continue giving you new and exciting ways to make your way through Ravenbound, and this latest update sees the release of a new Skill Tree! Gain Skill Points from your runs, and make your way through different branches of the tree, unlocking rewards, traits and more.

On top of this, we’ve also added six new Cards gained through combat. Many of these Cards will give you brand new ways to change up your combat style, such as Crown of Fervor, which gives your Attacks the ability to inflict Burning while you’re Frenzied. We have also added tactical Cards for you to make use of, such as Haggler’s Pouch, which will reduce all Vendor prices by 25%.

In case you missed it, you can now play offline! We released a statement regarding Apex Connect, which you can read all about here. You can also read about these changes below!

New Features

Permanent Progression: Skill Tree

We’re excited to announce the release of the Skill Tree within Ravenbound!

When you do a run, you gain Legacy as a form of EXP, and with each level-up with this Legacy, you earn a Skill Point that can be used to unlock new traits and rewards on the Skill Tree. Our hope with this Skill Tree is to offer a more interesting and intuitive experience.

With these changes, Folk, Weapon Classes, and Unique Traits are now available in the Skill Tree, together with passive upgrades which empower all future Vessels.

For those of you who have already unlocked Folks, Weapon Classes, and Unique Traits, you will need to unlock these rewards again, but never fear! Legacy that has already been spent will be compensated, as an additional reward after your first run. This only applies to the Legacy spent - any unspent Legacy will not carry over!

You may not unlock everything that you had previously unlocked, but there will be some nice new additions and rewards for you to unlock on the way!

Hidden Treasures

We’re bringing in a big change with exploration treasures found around the map. Now, unlike the normal Chests, these are not locked by Hatred, but rather by Sigils that require special Keys to open. When you start a run, you will be given two Keys, so use them wisely!

You will have the option to get more keys the more you play. The skill tree features nodes which increase your starting amount of Keys, and add Keys as rewards to Side Quests.

The following new treasures can also be found around the map:

Ossuary of Riches

A stone ossuary with a Coin symbol etched into the design, this will grant 50 coins when opened.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42849525/75e61a790af6be4cf2417f81364e29cb1ad11730.png[/img]

Ossuary of Rest

This stone ossuary has a healing symbol engraved and will fully heal you when you open it.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42849525/81e18034d50485a31a353996dc337d7b001abaf0.png[/img]

Mana Crystal

The Mana Crystal rewards 2 Mana.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42849525/9179d4dc14def7620f2246028a16ed822c861fb3.png[/img]

Fountain of Blessings

This Fountain will offer you a choice between three specific Blessings:

Luck is increased by 50% until a Legendary Card is Revealed.

You have a 50% Discount at Vendors until after your next purchase.

Your Mana gain is Doubled for the next Mana Card Played.

These blessings will only remain active until you perform an action. Once an action is performed, the Blessing is removed.

Be careful not to try hoarding your blessings! If you activate another Blessing with one already active, the previous Blessing will be replaced by the new one.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42849525/ba1daee51705b2edbcfab2ad6fc64cd1c49cd87e.png[/img]

Raven Shrine

This majestic Raven Shrine will offer a choice between three specific Anti-Hatred Bounty Cards:

All Vendor prices affected by Avaricious Trade are restored.

Your Hatred Level is reduced by 1, with a minimum of 0.

Your weapon and armor affected by either Armor Erosion or Blunted Edge are restored.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42849525/e83ac1b9b00c1c4507d56bf43e79400169a7b645.png[/img]

New Cards

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42849525/7750b897f82c7407b713f75906d47f53cf8d518b.png[/img]

We have another batch of new Cards for you to use to create ever more detailed strategies for your builds

These new Cards will allow your builds to flourish in all different ways, and we’re excited to see just what kinds of synergies you come up with!

Thundertusk

Surge triggers a Shockwave, which can deal up to 300 Stagger Impact on nearby Enemies.

Crown of Fervor

While you are Frenzied, your Attacks inflict Burning.

Stupor Shell

The Status Effect Potency is increased by 200% of your Weapon Damage.

Frid’s Bond

Whenever you Play the Rest for the Weary Card, this Relic increases your Health by 30%.

Whetted Talon

Weapon Damage is increased by 22% for every Card in your Hand.

Haggler’s Pouch

All vendor prices are reduced by 25%.

Major Improvements

Patch 1.1 sees the addition of some Quality of Life Changes and Improvements which we have worked on according to both your feedback and our own internal findings.

Your feedback means a lot to us, so please keep it coming! You can keep us best informed on the Ravenbound Discord. Here you can discuss the feedback further with both ourselves and other players so that we can shape Ravenbound into the best game it can be!

Apex Connect Account Rework

After the release of Ravenbound, we saw a large amount of feedback with regards to Apex Connect and the “Always Online” requirement. We heard you loud and clear, which is why as of this update, it is no longer a requirement to have an Apex Connect account in order to play!

You can now choose to create and link to an existing account if you so wish from the Start Screen.

If you already have a linked account to the game, there is no need to sign into it manually.

The Account Creation flow can be skipped by just pressing the prompt to start the game.

You can play the game Offline as well!

You can read our full blog post about Apex Connect here.

New Enemies

Draugr Barbarian - Two-Handed Axe

A sturdy Draugr has entered the world of Avalt. Watch out for that massive axe they’re wielding!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42849525/9722542e3f396fcf3583061dbcea1d9c98ee00ca.png[/img]

Draugr Champion - Dual Sword

A deadly dual-sword-wielding champion can be found guarding camps solo, with golden chests as a tantalising reward.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42849525/47f02f2774cef5d868e41b9ec887cbd949bffbb9.png[/img]

In-game Survey

We’re always eager to hear your feedback so that we can make Ravenbound the best game it can be, and included with the release of Update 1.1 is an in-game survey!

On the Main Menu and in the Pause Menu, there is an option to Help Improve the Game. Selecting this will bring you to our new survey, where you can provide your feedback and insights. As always, this feedback will help us better understand what needs to be improved.

Gameplay and Balance Changes

Working through the feedback we have gathered from you and our internal playtests, we have made some balance changes. These range from enemy adjustments to melee targeting, to help maintain a more balanced way of playing.

2nd Warden - Normal Difficulty Health

We’ve made some changes to the 2nd Warden, reducing the overall Health on the Normal Difficulty.

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]Warden[/td][td]Before[/td][td]After[/td][/tr][tr][td]Soul[/td][td]9000[/td][td]8000[/td][/tr][tr][td]Sky[/td][td]10800[/td][td]9550[/td][/tr][tr][td]Ice[/td][td]9000[/td][td]8000[/td][/tr][tr][td]Fire[/td][td]10000[/td][td]8000[/td][/tr][tr][td]Earth[/td][td]9000[/td][td]8000[/td][/tr][/table]

Vittra Repositioning and Teleport Cooldown

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]Repositioning[/td][td]Before[/td][td]After[/td][/tr][tr][td]Tempest[/td][td]2-3[/td][td]3-6[/td][/tr][tr][td]Vittra[/td][td]3-5[/td][td]4-6[/td][/tr][/table]

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]Teleport[/td][td]Before[/td][td]After[/td][/tr][tr][td]Tempest[/td][td]2-3[/td][td]3-5[/td][/tr][tr][td]Vittra[/td][td]3-5[/td][td]3-7[/td][/tr][/table]

Häxa Apprentice Reposition and Dodge Cooldown

[table equalcells=1][tr][td][/td][td]Before[/td][td]After[/td][/tr][tr][td]Reposition[/td][td]2-3[/td][td]4-8[/td][/tr][tr][td]Evade[/td][td]2-3[/td][td]2-4[/td][/tr][/table]

Trolls

We have made changes to the Troll Camps so that Trolls in groups will fight harder than they did before.

Camps with more than one troll now have increased actions, 2 trolls can now attack at the same time.

Trolls have had across the board their Stagger removed or adjusted just before their Heavy Attack. To compensate for these changes, they have also gotten a slightly higher Stagger Tolerance.

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]Accumulated Stagger Impact Tolerance[/td][td]Before[/td][td]After[/td][/tr][tr][td]Elder[/td][td]1.4[/td][td]1.1[/td][/tr][tr][td]Youngblood[/td][td]2[/td][td]1[/td][/tr][tr][td]Brawler[/td][td]2[/td][td]1[/td][/tr][/table]

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]Stagger Tolerance[/td][td]Before[/td][td]After[/td][/tr][tr][td]Youngblood[/td][td]150[/td][td]200[/td][/tr][tr][td]Brawler[/td][td]300[/td][td]350[/td][/tr][/table]

Draugr

The Draugr Champion has been split into 3 distinct enemies to create more diverse fights.

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]Stagger Tolerance[/td][td]Before[/td][td]After[/td][/tr][tr][td]Two-Handed Champion[/td][td]120[/td][td]80[/td][/tr][/table]

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]Health[/td][td]Before[/td][td]After[/td][/tr][tr][td]Summoner Champion[/td][td]2000[/td][td]2200[/td][/tr][/table]

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]Luck Resistance[/td][td]Before[/td][td]After[/td][/tr][tr][td]Two-Handed Champion[/td][td]0.6[/td][td]0.2[/td][/tr][tr][td]Summoner Champion[/td][td]0.6[/td][td]0.2[/td][/tr][/table]

The existing Draugr Champions have been adjusted. Both have had their visuals adjusted to stand further apart, and the one who wields a Two-Handed Sword no longer summons, but instead delivers powerful swings with its sword.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42849525/0fd56b907d21f3ccb99d27a32426a815c96be6db.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42849525/f47ec420e5f8fcb14acd5587d1bede0c0c34a4fd.png[/img]

Melee Targeting

We have improved the targeting of your melee attacks so that you will move towards targeted enemies in a more substantial fashion.

Regular Pots

The maximum number of coins you can get from destroying regular pots each run have been reduced to 30 Coins. However, there's a Skill Tree node that will allow you to increase that!

Cards

We want to provide a balanced experience with our Card System, so we’ve made some adjustments to some Cards to help provide that. A large portion of the cards have had a change to their Suit, and whether or not they are unlocked by default.

Here are some highlights of the changes:

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]Card[/td][td]Mana[/td][td]Effect Change[/td][td]Rarity[/td][td]Suit Change[/td][/tr][tr][td]Bite of the Brutal[/td][td][/td][td]220% Increased Critical Damage -> New = While Frenzied Critical Damage increased by 240%[/td][td][/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Gold Shackled Bottle [/td][td][/td][td]Increase Damage Per Coin Consumed 6 -> 9[/td][td]Common -> Rare[/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Protectors Fur Mitten[/td][td][/td][td]70% -> 40%[/td][td]Rare -> Common[/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Golden Bloodletting [/td][td][/td][td]Attacks -> Charged Attacks[/td][td][/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Bracers of Deep Stone[/td][td]3 -> 5[/td][td][/td][td][/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Bottled Heart[/td][td][/td][td]Increased Damage 7 -> 11 [/td][td][/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Blood of the First[/td][td]4 -> 3[/td][td][/td][td][/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Pouch of Liveliness[/td][td][/td][td]Health Increase 30% -> 40% [/td][td][/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Bouquet of Invigoration[/td][td][/td][td]Health Increase 50% -> 60% [/td][td][/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Raumr’s Inspired Padding

(Armor)[/td][td]7 -> 5[/td][td][/td][td][/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Swords of the Frost[/td][td]8 -> 4[/td][td][/td][td][/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Hope’s Recital[/td][td][/td][td]New = When enemy is afflicted with Cursed , Weapon Damage increased by 220%[/td][td][/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Everhumming Chimes[/td][td][/td][td]New = For every Sky Suit Card equipped, increase Electrified Damage by 50%[/td][td][/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]The Soulfuelled Zeal

(Armor)[/td][td]3 -> 5[/td][td]For each nearby Cursed enemy, Critical Damage increased by 75% [/td][td]Common -> Legendary[/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Onarr’s Flowing Robes

(Armor)[/td][td][/td][td]Armor 14 -> 21[/td][td]Rare -> Legendary[/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]The Everflowing Storm

(Armor)[/td][td][/td][td][/td][td][/td][td]Neutral -> Sky[/td][/tr][tr][td]Ranveig’s Fortified Coat

(Armor)[/td][td][/td][td][/td][td]Added to tutorial loot[/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Grounding Stone[/td][td][/td][td][/td][td][/td][td]Neutral -> Ice[/td][/tr][tr][td]Golden Thread Purse[/td][td][/td][td][/td][td][/td][td]Neutral -> Fire[/td][/tr][tr][td]Blademaster’s Whetstone[/td][td][/td][td][/td][td][/td][td]Neutral -> Spirit[/td][/tr][tr][td]Strap of the Inspired[/td][td]2 -> 4[/td][td]Focus Accumulation 40% -> 70%[/td][td][/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]CinderBracer[/td][td]3 -> 2[/td][td]Attacks have a *Chance to inflict Burning**

5% plus 5% of your Critical Hit Damage[/td][td]Rare -> Common[/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Stone Tablet of the Safe Haven -> Ice Core Geode[/td][td]1 -> 2[/td][td]While Invulnerable, Attacks have a Chance to inflict Frozen

10% plus 10% of your Weapon Damage[/td][td][/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Decomposing Glove[/td][td][/td][td]While Frenzied, Attacks have a Chance to inflict Spored

5% plus 5% per Unique Card Suit Equipped[/td][td]Rare -> Common[/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Ever-hungering Maw[/td][td]3 -> 2[/td][td]Whenever Lucky, Attacks have a Chance to inflict Cursed[/td][td]Rare -> Common[/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Weightless Tool Belt[/td][td][/td][td]Attacks have a Chance to inflict Electrified

*5% plus 5% of your Guard Health*[/td][td]Rare -> Common[/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Hexed Chalice[/td][td][/td][td] When you Surge each nearby enemy has a Chance of being inflicted by Weakness[/td][td]Rare -> Common[/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Sharpened Whistle[/td][td][/td][td]Chance of Applying Bleed on Critical Hit 50% -> 30%[/td][td]Rare -> Common[/td][td]Earth -> Neutral[/td][/tr][tr][td]Sharpened Arms[/td][td][/td][td][/td][td][/td][td]Neutral -> Ice[/td][/tr][tr][td]Shield of the Unwavering

(Weapon)[/td][td][/td][td][/td][td][/td][td]Neutral -> Earth[/td][/tr][tr][td]Sharpened Twin Swords[/td][td][/td][td]Attacks against Bleeding enemies deal 15 additional Weapon Damage[/td][td][/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]Utlagi Deterring Armor[/td][td][/td][td][/td][td][/td][td]Neutral -> Fire[/td][/tr][tr][td]Häxling Deterring Armor[/td][td][/td][td][/td][td][/td][td]Neutral -> Earth[/td][/tr][tr][td]Hulder Warded Armor[/td][td][/td][td][/td][td][/td][td]Neutral -> Ice[/td][/tr][tr][td]Troll Deterring Armor[/td][td][/td][td][/td][td][/td][td]Neutral -> Sky[/td][/tr][tr][td]Vittra Deterring Armor[/td][td][/td][td][/td][td][/td][td]Neutral -> Spirit[/td][/tr][tr][td]Arms of Flame's Thirst[/td][td][/td][td]While Frenzied, increase Burning Damage by 200%**[/td][td][/td][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]The Mirrored Fury[/td][td][/td][td]New Effect: Thorns Damage 100[/td][td][/td][td][/td][/tr][/table]

Unique Traits:

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]Commanding Presence[/td][td]Thorns increased by 50% of Max Health and while Guarding, Mirrored Damage is increased by 25% of Guard Health[/td][/tr][tr][td]Born of Blood[/td][td]Grey Health Armor increased by 0.3% per missing Health[/td][/tr][tr][td]Dodger[/td][td]Perfect Dodge makes you Invulnerable for 1.7 seconds[/td][/tr][tr][td]Prey on the Weak[/td][td]Stagger Impact increased by 100% while Invulnerable, and you have 10 Additional Damage against Staggered enemies[/td][/tr][tr][td]Aggressive Thrillseeker[/td][td]While Frenzied is active, Critical Hit Chance increased by 30%, and Perfect Dodge refreshes and then extends the duration of Frenzied by 50%[/td][/tr][/table]

Weapon Classes:

In this update Weapon Classes are folded into the Skill Tree. To make them even more exciting to unlock, they now all have an additional unique effect.

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]Dual Wielder[/td][td]While Frenzied your Multistrike is increased by 15%. You can only Draw Dual Wielder Weapon Cards[/td][/tr][tr][td]Generalist[/td][td]Weapon Damage increased by 10%, and Armor increased by 8. Can Draw any type of Weapon Card[/td][/tr][tr][td]Great Weapon Master[/td][td]Whenever an enemy becomes Staggered they instantly lose 17% Health. You can only Draw Two-Handed Weapon Cards[/td][/tr][tr][td]Greataxe Specialist[/td][td]While Frenzied your Stagger Impact is increased by 40%. You can only Draw Greataxe Weapon Cards[/td][/tr][tr][td]Hammer Specialist[/td][td]Weapon Damage increased by 30% against Staggered enemies. You can only Draw Hammer Weapon Cards[/td][/tr][tr][td]Longsword Specialist[/td][td]While Invulnerable your Weapon Damage is increased by 50%. You can only Draw Longsword Weapon Cards[/td][/tr][tr][td]Sword & Shield Specialist[/td][td]Guard Health increased by 75%. You can only Draw Sword & Shield Weapon Cards[/td][/tr][tr][td]Swordsman[/td][td]Weapon Damage increased by 20%. You can only Draw Sword Weapon Cards[/td][/tr][tr][td]Twin Axe Specialist[/td][td]While Frenzied your Critical Hit Chance is increased by 20%. You can only Draw Twin Axe Weapon Cards[/td][/tr][tr][td]Twin Sword Specialist[/td][td]Frenzied Damage increased by 50%. You can only Draw Twin Sword Weapon Cards[/td][/tr][/table]

Bug Fixes

With the release of Update 1.1, we’ve included a range of notable bug fixes across several different locations, including crashes in the Card Tutorial.

Your dedication to reporting bugs both big and small helps us tremendously, as it allows us to improve the game and make it the best possible game that it can be, so please keep your reports coming!

Tutorial

Fixed an issue where players were able to start with a weapon that was not a Sword and Shield.

Resolved an issue where the game would crash during the Card Tutorial.

Fixed a bug where enemies in a Surge Camp took little damage when players were Surging.

Combat

Fixed an issue where you did not recover health with a Sword and Shield.

Resolved a bug where players would not gain Focus when performing a Perfect Guard.

Fixed an issue where Utlagi Simlar Dual-Axes were dealing too little Damage and Stagger Impact.

Damage 10 -> 20

Stagger Impact 15 -> 30

Gameplay

Resolved an issue where finishing the Intro Cinematic would not continue to the Main Menu automatically.

Resolved the issue where the Blazing Brand Card would not activate when near Burning enemies

Fixed an issue where it was possible for Weapons to drop to negative damage when using the Blunted Edge card.

Sound

Fixed the issue where sounds would occasionally not play when striking enemies with Dual Axes.

Known Issues

We have included a list of issues that we’re aware of and are currently working to resolve.

Crashes

Pressing Alt-Tab several times in quick succession may cause the game to crash.

The game may on very rare occasions crash while flying in the winter biome.

Gameplay

On rare occasions some Chests may not spawn after unlocking skills in the Skill Tree. This is fixed by restarting the game.

The player may get stuck in a respawn loop if performing a light attack and falling into the water at the broken bridge Tutorial area.

The Passive skill Rich Obliteration may not work as intended.

The Passive upgrade Warden’s Bounty may not work as intended.

After completing a quest, quest-givers in towns may still show that they are interactable while they are not.

Ashen Reckoning burning buff does not interact with Painbringers status effect buff.

Some Juggernaut enemies that spawn may have problems detecting the enemy when entering their area of operations.

On rare occasions side-quest markers may not show correctly.

UI

Some localized text may not be shown correctly.

On occasion after using the Armor Erosion Hatred Card, the armour value may turn negative.

While in offline mode, the player connection status on the main screen may get stuck saying “Connecting”.

If a Players' Hatred level becomes negative, it may show too high numbers.

Graphics

Alt-Tab while in Fullscreen Mode may cause the game to enter Windowed Mode.

There may be occasional FPS drops while traversing villages on computers that are close to the minimum requirements.

Thank you all once again for your continued support! Please let us know what you think of the changes introduced in this update.

If you have any questions or comments, drop them in the replies. There's also the option to come and join us for the weekly Developer Q&As on Discord and chat with us live. We’d love for you to come and hang out with us!

See you in Ávalt.