It's Release Day!!

Hi tea makers,

Today is the day! It's finally here!! AHHHHH!!! We hope you're as excited as we are to be able to open up Pekoe for the very first time. It's been an awesome journey and we're so excited for you to be joining us along the way.

---[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40715618/009df8809e3aef613ea32c9d916f29212f97f717.png[/img]

If you find a bug, or something goes wrong, you can find the bug reporter in the top righthand corner of the screen, you can also press F2 in Pekoe to open up the Bug Reporter. Below is what the icon for the bug reporter looks like.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40715618/9115509daec1f10cc86e833d494c1560a7b8a91a.png[/img]

If you hover it'll pop down. Click it and it will prompt you to fill out a report, which we'll receive with your description, a screenshot, and a copy of your save file. This way we'll be able to recreate what happened internally and address it. You also have a bug reporting channel in our Discord.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40715618/6f6f8000e78a803613010f87a875e253c27505fc.png[/img]

We have an ongoing list of known bugs and issues that have been reported. This discussion is updated regularly and helps keep track so if there's something not in a announcement post you may find it there. If you'd like to check it out it's here.

We'll be working on addressing high priority issues that come up over the nest few days. With your help we're looking to fix the majority of issues ASAP. Over the next few days we'll use your bug reports to address the most common issues as they come up.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40715618/fdc9675aacefe8375b98392335d4d15263cea077.png[/img]

Over the next few months we have 6 major updates planned. As we get ready to announce them, we'll be filling up these tea cups!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40715618/46c4cae649d191bce6727590ed1e9d08c1d80f73.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40715618/03d08cc9ac122d413c08b03f2daef2ae77560f94.png[/img]

As of today we've gone straight into sales for our launch merch! We've got a shirt and an acrylic standy. Check them out below.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40715618/c5908fb53082763bb15f97142e2a84024a67840e.png[/img]

If you'd like to join our Discord and share some cat pictures, let us know about bugs, and discuss Pekoe click below.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40715618/9cb5f5259a2ad58bc7f3d1605420384924976526.gif[/img]

As always, thanks so much for your support! Don’t forget to follow up and join the Discord to keep up to date with all the Pekoe news,