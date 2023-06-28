Day 1 Hotfix - 0.76a

Dear players,

We are glad to report that we have just released the first post-release update to address the major issues reported on day 1 - primarily, the crashing to desktop when you tried to enter certain buildings . This was a grave issue that prevented many of you from enjoying the game properly, if at all. Please accept our sincere apologies.

We are working on other important issues, such as the main NPCs not showing up as random encounters when you walk or run around the city.

We will be releasing more hotfixes as soon as possible, maybe even in the next few hours.

Please stay tuned for more.

P.s. Also, please don't forget to save your game at the leftmost office PC or at your home PC on the 2nd floor of the house.

(You will be able to save your progress after the first intro events on the first day.)