 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Salty Hounds update for 28 June 2023

Day 1 Hotfix - 0.76a

Share · View all patches · Build 11579400 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,

  • We are glad to report that we have just released the first post-release update to address the major issues reported on day 1 - primarily, the crashing to desktop when you tried to enter certain buildings. This was a grave issue that prevented many of you from enjoying the game properly, if at all. Please accept our sincere apologies.

  • We are working on other important issues, such as the main NPCs not showing up as random encounters when you walk or run around the city.

We will be releasing more hotfixes as soon as possible, maybe even in the next few hours.

Please stay tuned for more.

P.s. Also, please don't forget to save your game at the leftmost office PC or at your home PC on the 2nd floor of the house.
(You will be able to save your progress after the first intro events on the first day.)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1876461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link