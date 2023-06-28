Update, Version 20230628

English

############Content################

[Cheat]New Cheat: "SeeNoEvil" (Make enemies unable to detect you. Input it again to turn it off.)

[PSB of Liu]When the officer in the warehouse asks you to show him proof of your identification, you can now show him a human soul and he will think you work with demons. Mephisto likes it if you take this option.

[PSB of Liu]When the officer in the warehouse asks you to show him proof of your identification, you can now show him a GPA coin. But he will not recognize it.

[PSB of Liu]When the officer in the warehouse asks you to show him proof of your identification, you can now show him Dust of History. But he will not recognize it.

[PSB of Liu]The officer in the warehouse now sells Pistol Shock Mags.

[Gun Modification]Pistol Shock Mags now change the attack animation of the pistol to show some electronic shocks. (It does not affect such items generated in previous versions of the game.)

[Butterfly]You can now teleport to Dark Cloud Cyber Cafer from outdoor areas of Liu. (It requires you have found this location and talked to Boss Kan first.)

############System#################

[Gun Modification]Gun Mods can now change the attack animation of a weapon.

简体中文

############Content################

【作弊】新的作弊代码："SeeNoEvil"（让敌人无法侦测到你。再次输入则关闭。）

【疁城公安局】当仓库里的警官要你出示一件能证明身份的东西的时候，你现在可以选择给他看人类的灵魂。他会认为你为恶魔工作。梅菲斯特会喜欢你做出的这个选择。

【疁城公安局】当仓库里的警官要你出示一件能证明身份的东西的时候，你现在可以选择给他看GPA金币。但是，他不知道那是什么东西。

【疁城公安局】当仓库里的警官要你出示一件能证明身份的东西的时候，你现在可以选择给他看历史的尘埃。但是，他不知道那是什么东西。

【疁城公安局】仓库的警官现在贩卖手枪电击弹夹。

【枪械改造】手枪电击弹夹现在会改变手枪的攻击动画，带上电属性攻击特效。（不影响此前版本中已经生成的此类物品。）

【蝴蝶】疁城室外区域现在可以传送到暗芸网吧。（你首先必须找到这个地点并且和堪老板交谈过一次。）

############System#################

【枪械改造】枪械部件现在可以改变武器的攻击动画。

