0628 Karaoke Fix Update

- Fix the bug that will cause black screen wehen you go on a date with Haruka at karaoke.
If you still encounter the issue, try give up the date, and invite her again.
Sorry for all the trouble and thank you very much for your patience.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is broken because store.steampowered.com and checkout.steampowered.com must have same sessionid cookie.
If you still encounter the issue, try give up the date, and invite her again.
Sorry for all the trouble and thank you very much for your patience.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update