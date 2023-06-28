 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Neighbor's Lonely Wife 2 update for 28 June 2023

0628 Karaoke Fix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11579280 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix the bug that will cause black screen wehen you go on a date with Haruka at karaoke.

If you still encounter the issue, try give up the date, and invite her again.

Sorry for all the trouble and thank you very much for your patience.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2274982
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2274983
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2274984
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link