Version 0.16.1 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got some small fixes for you this week after the big update!

The biggest fix is a change to how the visuals work for the grids on the height layers. They were causing big lag issues on larger cities when pressing the up and down arrows, this has now been fixed!

I also fixed a bug in the military AI where they leave a room with survivors that they are supposed to be hunting in no survivor mode.

Lastly I changed the survivor AI so that they pick the room they spawn in as the room they work/live in, as in the previous build they would go to a different room in the same building and work there.

If you are experiencing any issues with the most recent update and this one too please let me know in the comments! If you can reproduce the steps required to make the crash happen it would be very useful!

Enjoy everyone!