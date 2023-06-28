 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wartales update for 28 June 2023

Release Notes for 28/06/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11579246 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wartales v1.0.26636

Gameplay

  • Added a warning inviting players to verify their game files or to reinstall the game if it detects potential corrupted files.
  • Fixed an issue where stolen objects would still count towards the fine after giving them back or paying the fine.
  • Fixed an issue where the wanted amount of a single item would change when hovering over it.
  • Fixed an issue where the carrying capacity icon would hide the value on a unit’s character sheet.
  • Fixed an issue where the commodity tax would take trade goods stored in the post’s chest into account.

Items

  • Fixed an issue where dismantling objects would count as if they were crafted.
  • Fixed an issue where some crafting recipes shown in the compendium were not obtainable.
  • Lute’s recipe can now be found at numerous taverns around the world.
  • Drombach’s Trackers camp will now sell the following recipes : Pungent Powder, Feathered Collar, Training Collar, Tracker’s Reinforced Layer and Bard’s Reinforced Layer.
  • Powdered Rage’s recipe is now sold at the Drombach arena.
  • Mountaineer’s Hotpot’s recipe is now sold at the Drombach Rouste field.
  • Mutton au gratin recipe is now sold at the Mount Ernst haven.
  • King’s feast recipe can now be found in a chest in the cursed village of Ashtel.

Battle

  • Fixed an issue where Protective Overlay would prevent any malus to be applied.
  • Fixed an issue where bears would survive a thunderbolt.
  • Fixed an issue where the bee swarm hitbox didn't match its appearance.
  • Changed Assassin's Strychnine effect : "This unit gains Poisoned Weapon for 2 turns" -> "Damage increased by 25% against poisoned units.

Quest

  • Fixed an issue where having both Abbot Theocene and Captain Hostes in the party at the same time would prevent players from progressing their quests.
  • Fixed an issue where the Drombach Rouste field quest artifact could be sold, preventing the completion of the quest.
  • Fixed an issue where completing the "Tomb raider" q
  • Fixed an issue where the “Informing the tavern of fortune mades” bounty could not be completed.
  • Removed the chest in St Eleror abbey, as it was tied to a legacy quest.

Achievements

  • Fixed an issue where the “Eat a feast” Achievement would only trigger when traveling via the trading posts.
  • Fixed an issue where polar variations of bears and wolves would not count towards the completion of the “Leader of the pack” Achievement
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the “Jack of all trades” Achievement from triggering.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the “All modern comforts” Achievement from triggering.
  • Lowered the "Travelling light" Achievement requirement from 20 different camp tools to 15.

Changed files in this update

Wartales Content Depot 1527951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link