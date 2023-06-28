Release Notes for 28/06/2023

Wartales v1.0.26636
Gameplay
- Added a warning inviting players to verify their game files or to reinstall the game if it detects potential corrupted files.
- Fixed an issue where stolen objects would still count towards the fine after giving them back or paying the fine.
- Fixed an issue where the wanted amount of a single item would change when hovering over it.
- Fixed an issue where the carrying capacity icon would hide the value on a unit’s character sheet.
- Fixed an issue where the commodity tax would take trade goods stored in the post’s chest into account.
Items
- Fixed an issue where dismantling objects would count as if they were crafted.
- Fixed an issue where some crafting recipes shown in the compendium were not obtainable.
- Lute’s recipe can now be found at numerous taverns around the world.
- Drombach’s Trackers camp will now sell the following recipes : Pungent Powder, Feathered Collar, Training Collar, Tracker’s Reinforced Layer and Bard’s Reinforced Layer.
- Powdered Rage’s recipe is now sold at the Drombach arena.
- Mountaineer’s Hotpot’s recipe is now sold at the Drombach Rouste field.
- Mutton au gratin recipe is now sold at the Mount Ernst haven.
- King’s feast recipe can now be found in a chest in the cursed village of Ashtel.
Battle
- Fixed an issue where Protective Overlay would prevent any malus to be applied.
- Fixed an issue where bears would survive a thunderbolt.
- Fixed an issue where the bee swarm hitbox didn't match its appearance.
- Changed Assassin's Strychnine effect : "This unit gains Poisoned Weapon for 2 turns" -> "Damage increased by 25% against poisoned units.
Quest
- Fixed an issue where having both Abbot Theocene and Captain Hostes in the party at the same time would prevent players from progressing their quests.
- Fixed an issue where the Drombach Rouste field quest artifact could be sold, preventing the completion of the quest.
- Fixed an issue where completing the "Tomb raider" q
- Fixed an issue where the “Informing the tavern of fortune mades” bounty could not be completed.
- Removed the chest in St Eleror abbey, as it was tied to a legacy quest.
Achievements
- Fixed an issue where the “Eat a feast” Achievement would only trigger when traveling via the trading posts.
- Fixed an issue where polar variations of bears and wolves would not count towards the completion of the “Leader of the pack” Achievement
- Fixed an issue that prevented the “Jack of all trades” Achievement from triggering.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the “All modern comforts” Achievement from triggering.
- Lowered the "Travelling light" Achievement requirement from 20 different camp tools to 15.
