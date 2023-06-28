 Skip to content

Blightlands Blacksmith update for 28 June 2023

Patch v1.2

Changes

  • Updated the help pages to match the new inventory and cart content.
  • Updated the initial conversation to reflect the change in help key.
  • Enemy damage now scales with encounter difficulty.
  • Wasp claw attacks are now more accurate.
  • Made the rolling storm cloud effect on higher level enemies more obvious/less plain white.

Fixes

  • You can no longer lock yourself to the assembly bench by trying to strike the work piece while still installing it.
  • Overwriting save files now works as intended.

Upcoming Changes

  • Investigating key-mapping
  • Better enemy AI
  • Following so many huge changes in such a short period, the pace of updates will slow to weekly/fortnightly depending on feature size/urgency of issue. Cannot dev with no sleep forever. I'll still be checking in daily to catch major issues though.

