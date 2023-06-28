Patch v1.2
Changes
- Updated the help pages to match the new inventory and cart content.
- Updated the initial conversation to reflect the change in help key.
- Enemy damage now scales with encounter difficulty.
- Wasp claw attacks are now more accurate.
- Made the rolling storm cloud effect on higher level enemies more obvious/less plain white.
Fixes
- You can no longer lock yourself to the assembly bench by trying to strike the work piece while still installing it.
- Overwriting save files now works as intended.
Upcoming Changes
- Investigating key-mapping
- Better enemy AI
- Following so many huge changes in such a short period, the pace of updates will slow to weekly/fortnightly depending on feature size/urgency of issue. Cannot dev with no sleep forever. I'll still be checking in daily to catch major issues though.
Changed files in this update