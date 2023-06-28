- Cosmetic : Small display changes for tournament and court selection.
- Bug fix : Fixed visual glitch when automatic replay was launched during scoreboard animation.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 28 June 2023
Version 2.2.13 : Cosmetic changes and fix
