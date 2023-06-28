Updated TimeK to 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11579065 · Last edited 28 June 2023 – 15:09:39 UTC by Wendy

We have updated TimeK to version 1.0.3.

We have added the VSync setting as an option.

Please adjust it according to your display.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43725375/fd323e84b6a738e1cc7e7ff257f3d8b124b676f6.png[/img]