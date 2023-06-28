 Skip to content

TimeK update for 28 June 2023

Updated TimeK to 1.0.3

Build 11579065

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have updated TimeK to version 1.0.3.

We have added the VSync setting as an option.
Please adjust it according to your display.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43725375/fd323e84b6a738e1cc7e7ff257f3d8b124b676f6.png[/img]

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2292411
  • Loading history…
