Version 1.0.4 - Soccer Mode

Hey there, tank enthusiasts! We're back with a wee update that's guaranteed to make your tanks go bonkers!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41649880/3396ba8fb27e32271917a9bd0ad3c462435a64c1.png[/img]

Crazy New Game Mode: Soccer

Introducing our latest and quirkiest game mode: soccer!

Definitely give the new soccer mode a go with your friends, who can score the most goals?!

The first game mode where no tanks die.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41649880/75b49b44eb827a8621a871be76c4b579ae6c8c24.gif[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41649880/c2846d7bbba50f01a2630d2d4ce0492755a6a01e.gif[/img]

Tutorial Prologue

Attention, rookie tankers! To help you navigate the battlefield like a pro, we've added an exciting tutorial to master the basics.

Yes, don't worry, you as an experienced player can also play the tutorial, just head over to the continue checkpoint menu and click on the Tutorial option.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41649880/f419c006ead149644340c814ff31d2b8061b5e92.gif[/img]

Thank you all for playing the game and helping to find those buggies! <3

Chook

Changelog