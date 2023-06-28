 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wee Tanks! update for 28 June 2023

Version 1.0.4 - Soccer Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 11579007 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Version Update for Wee Tanks (v1.0.4)

Hey there, tank enthusiasts! We're back with a wee update that's guaranteed to make your tanks go bonkers!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41649880/3396ba8fb27e32271917a9bd0ad3c462435a64c1.png[/img]

Crazy New Game Mode: Soccer

Introducing our latest and quirkiest game mode: soccer!
Definitely give the new soccer mode a go with your friends, who can score the most goals?!

The first game mode where no tanks die.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41649880/75b49b44eb827a8621a871be76c4b579ae6c8c24.gif[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41649880/c2846d7bbba50f01a2630d2d4ce0492755a6a01e.gif[/img]

Tutorial Prologue

Attention, rookie tankers! To help you navigate the battlefield like a pro, we've added an exciting tutorial to master the basics.

Yes, don't worry, you as an experienced player can also play the tutorial, just head over to the continue checkpoint menu and click on the Tutorial option.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41649880/f419c006ead149644340c814ff31d2b8061b5e92.gif[/img]

Thank you all for playing the game and helping to find those buggies! <3

  • Chook
Changelog
  • Added soccer mode to multiplayer with 2 maps included
  • Pressure plates added to the map editor, create your own secret missions!
  • Added more blocks to the map editor
  • Added Chinese + Korean languages
  • Clicking off chat auto closes the chat
  • Fixed that if you have two instances of Wee Tanks running it interferes with multiplayer and causes weird behaviour for everyone connected
  • Maps now called Map editor in main menu
  • Some main menu buttons will be locked if you have not reached a specific checkpoint (for example: survival mode, challenges)
  • There is a pencil next to the lobby name so players know they can edit the lobby name
  • More bugs fixed

Changed files in this update

Wee Tanks! Content Depot 1797681
  • Loading history…
Wee Tanks! MacOS Depot 1797682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1797683 Depot 1797683
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1797684 Depot 1797684
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1797685 Depot 1797685
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link