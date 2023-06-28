Version 1.0.4 - Soccer Mode

New Version Update for Wee Tanks (v1.0.4)
Hey there, tank enthusiasts! We're back with a wee update that's guaranteed to make your tanks go bonkers!
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41649880/3396ba8fb27e32271917a9bd0ad3c462435a64c1.png[/img]
Crazy New Game Mode: Soccer
Introducing our latest and quirkiest game mode: soccer!
Definitely give the new soccer mode a go with your friends, who can score the most goals?!
The first game mode where no tanks die.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41649880/75b49b44eb827a8621a871be76c4b579ae6c8c24.gif[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41649880/c2846d7bbba50f01a2630d2d4ce0492755a6a01e.gif[/img]
Tutorial Prologue
Attention, rookie tankers! To help you navigate the battlefield like a pro, we've added an exciting tutorial to master the basics.
Yes, don't worry, you as an experienced player can also play the tutorial, just head over to the continue checkpoint menu and click on the Tutorial option.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41649880/f419c006ead149644340c814ff31d2b8061b5e92.gif[/img]
Thank you all for playing the game and helping to find those buggies! <3
- Chook
Changelog
- Added soccer mode to multiplayer with 2 maps included
- Pressure plates added to the map editor, create your own secret missions!
- Added more blocks to the map editor
- Added Chinese + Korean languages
- Clicking off chat auto closes the chat
- Fixed that if you have two instances of Wee Tanks running it interferes with multiplayer and causes weird behaviour for everyone connected
- Maps now called Map editor in main menu
- Some main menu buttons will be locked if you have not reached a specific checkpoint (for example: survival mode, challenges)
- There is a pencil next to the lobby name so players know they can edit the lobby name
- More bugs fixed
Changed files in this update