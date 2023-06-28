 Skip to content

EON Fighter update for 28 June 2023

Update 17.19 Is Here!

Build 11579006 · Last edited by Wendy

Good news, players! The final two levels of Expeditions are now available.

In the fourth mission, your task is to protect an ally outpost from enemy attacks. To enter this mission, make sure you've conquered the boss in sector 10.

The fifth mission is a real test of skill. A massive boss awaits you. To gain access, you need to have defeated at least five bosses in highly active areas.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42944441/c68845e7a8c7263cab7332730cffba1d9a2b6d99.png[/img]

This update marks the final content addition. However, I'll continue to make updates to fix any errors. Im excited as we're nearly at version 1.0, which is going to be packed with surprises and new features! I appreciate the support from all our players. I'll be keeping you in the loop about changes in the final version and looking forward to your valuable feedback.

Im not revealing anything just yet!

A big thank you to everyone, and i hope you enjoy the update!

