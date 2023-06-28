 Skip to content

Enigma Manor update for 28 June 2023

0.1.1b Update Notes

Build 11578998

  • Items will now display what they are when hovering over them, so players know what the item is before picking it up.
  • Highlighted the button for the monitor in the photo room to be more noticeable.
  • [spoiler]Ghost now has audio cues to differentiate when she is hunting the player and when she is searching for them.[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Ghost no longer instantly kills on Standard mode, unless the player is at 50% health or below.[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Ghost now spawns at a set location rather than randomly.[/spoiler]

