- Items will now display what they are when hovering over them, so players know what the item is before picking it up.
- Highlighted the button for the monitor in the photo room to be more noticeable.
- [spoiler]Ghost now has audio cues to differentiate when she is hunting the player and when she is searching for them.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Ghost no longer instantly kills on Standard mode, unless the player is at 50% health or below.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Ghost now spawns at a set location rather than randomly.[/spoiler]
Enigma Manor update for 28 June 2023
0.1.1b Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
