Hero Siege Playtest update for 28 June 2023

fixes

  • Fixed Soulforged and Signed of Bifröst not having sockets
  • Polished Anubis boss dungeons
  • Added Satanic Zones. Satanic Zones increase Zone Level by 25, increases monster resistances by 5% and increases chances of enemy packs to spawn as champion by 75% and as Ancients by 50%. Satanic Zone also adds 150% hidden magic find to all kills done within the zone. (only active on Hell, these change every hour)
  • Added a shortcut to Anita in Act 2 town from the left side of the dummies
  • Adjusted Boss drops to Normal 1:15, Nightmare 1:10, Hell 1:5 and drops in general
  • Fixed getting stuck inside enemies if they spawn on you etc.
  • Enemies can no longer be knocked up again before they land
  • Fixed a bug with dropping dungeon keys
  • Added indicator in skill tooltips for weapon type requirement
  • Fixed Ores and Gold stuck inside terrain or piles
  • Fixed River Bridges not being pathable my summons or companion etc.
  • Fixed Act 4 dungeon entrances not working
  • Made Fire Breath, Poison Breath and Ice Breath follow the players direction
  • Fixed the big memory leak
  • Fixed map screen black transparent texts
  • Fixed Stash locking maintab when going to extra tab

