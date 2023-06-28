- Fixed Soulforged and Signed of Bifröst not having sockets
- Polished Anubis boss dungeons
- Added Satanic Zones. Satanic Zones increase Zone Level by 25, increases monster resistances by 5% and increases chances of enemy packs to spawn as champion by 75% and as Ancients by 50%. Satanic Zone also adds 150% hidden magic find to all kills done within the zone. (only active on Hell, these change every hour)
- Added a shortcut to Anita in Act 2 town from the left side of the dummies
- Adjusted Boss drops to Normal 1:15, Nightmare 1:10, Hell 1:5 and drops in general
- Fixed getting stuck inside enemies if they spawn on you etc.
- Enemies can no longer be knocked up again before they land
- Fixed a bug with dropping dungeon keys
- Added indicator in skill tooltips for weapon type requirement
- Fixed Ores and Gold stuck inside terrain or piles
- Fixed River Bridges not being pathable my summons or companion etc.
- Fixed Act 4 dungeon entrances not working
- Made Fire Breath, Poison Breath and Ice Breath follow the players direction
- Fixed the big memory leak
- Fixed map screen black transparent texts
- Fixed Stash locking maintab when going to extra tab
