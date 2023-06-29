 Skip to content

Conquest of Elysium 5 update for 29 June 2023

Conquest of Elysium 5.30

Build 11578835

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a bug fix update. Most importantly it fixes a problem where large units could fail to figure out how to cross the bridge when attacking in a Bridge or Tower Bridge location. Another bug was that non-area attacks could incorrectly hit the terrain under the target too, this could be fatal if a hard hitting unit was attacking someone on a boat and then killed the boat as well.

General

  • Spell casters will no longer cast blessing on permanently blessed units
  • Fix for non-area attacks also hitting terrain under target
  • Fix for sound disappearing after pressing 'q' during summoning
  • Pathfinding for large monsters on bridges could fail, fixed
  • Mindless no longer affected by Mass Command spell
  • Layout fix for large text settings
  • Ritual window a little wider
  • Square inconsistency bug fixed
  • Increased joystick deadzone by default (1 -> 3 percent)
  • Deadzone configurable via startup option (e.g. --deadzone=5)

